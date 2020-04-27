iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,662,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

