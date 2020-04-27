iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 152,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 173,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

