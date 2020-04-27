iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $79.59 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.