Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.