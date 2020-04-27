Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRDM. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.49 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

