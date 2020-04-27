Iqvia (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Iqvia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQV opened at $128.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

