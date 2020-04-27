Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE:INVH opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

