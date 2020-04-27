Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

