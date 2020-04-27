Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,003 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.