Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.