Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

