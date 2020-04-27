Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Ledyard National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. FIX boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

