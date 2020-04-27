Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

