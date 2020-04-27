Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,766,000.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

