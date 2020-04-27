Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $409,577.50 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $409,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 16th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $402,475.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $438.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $284.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

