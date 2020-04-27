Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) SVP Acquires $24,992.55 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) SVP Eric W. Schreck bought 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $24,992.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,730.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRST. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

