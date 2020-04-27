Insider Buying: Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Graham Spooner purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,671.40).

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Monday. Rotala Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of $183,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Rotala alerts:

Rotala (LON:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.