Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Director Purchases $50,836.50 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Director Louis J. Grossman bought 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,836.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNBKA. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.