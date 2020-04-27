Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF alerts:

UJUL opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.