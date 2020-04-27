Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $11.86 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

