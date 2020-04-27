Industrias Bachoco (IBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBA opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.71. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBA. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

