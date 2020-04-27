ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 24,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ICU Medical by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $225.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,255 shares of company stock worth $813,013. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

