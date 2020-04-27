Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ichor by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

ICHR stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $507.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 2.68. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

