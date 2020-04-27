Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

