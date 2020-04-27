Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.