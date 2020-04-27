Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

