Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

HMLP stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,815,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

