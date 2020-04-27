Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,277 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 30,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

