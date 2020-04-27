HighPoint Resources (HPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPR. SunTrust Banks cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.