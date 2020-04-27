Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRTG opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

