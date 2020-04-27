Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

