Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.00-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

