Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $147,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 310,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,062,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

NYSE HR opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

