Head-To-Head Contrast: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) & I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark Therapeutics and I-Mab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. I-Mab has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 I-Mab N/A N/A N/A ($16.99) -2.43

I-Mab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

I-Mab beats Spark Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

