Head to Head Contrast: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mercury General and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 8.06% 8.13% 2.50% Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and Watford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.57 $320.09 million $2.60 15.60 Watford $687.36 million 0.37 $62.54 million $2.00 6.39

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mercury General and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 1 0 0 1.50 Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mercury General presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Watford has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.97%. Given Watford’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Mercury General beats Watford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

