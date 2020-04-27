Head to Head Contrast: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyberark Software and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberark Software $433.89 million 8.32 $63.06 million $1.76 53.81 Everbridge $200.88 million 20.32 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -97.75

Cyberark Software has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyberark Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyberark Software and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberark Software 14.53% 11.59% 6.85% Everbridge -26.01% -20.18% -7.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Cyberark Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cyberark Software has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyberark Software and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberark Software 0 7 14 0 2.67 Everbridge 0 2 11 0 2.85

Cyberark Software presently has a consensus target price of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.37%. Everbridge has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Cyberark Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyberark Software is more favorable than Everbridge.

Summary

Cyberark Software beats Everbridge on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

