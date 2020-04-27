Head-To-Head Comparison: UDR (NYSE:UDR) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 UDR 1 10 3 0 2.14

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. UDR has a consensus target price of $47.15, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 22.60% 7.50% 2.77% UDR 16.08% 5.81% 2.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 4.16 $45.90 million $0.76 12.18 UDR $1.15 billion 9.29 $184.96 million $2.08 17.45

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats Independence Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

