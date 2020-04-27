Head to Head Comparison: Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) vs. CNOOC (OTCMKTS:CEO)

Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of CNOOC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Halcón Resources and CNOOC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcón Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion ($0.05) -1.48 CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.46 $8.83 billion $19.68 5.57

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Halcón Resources. Halcón Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Halcón Resources and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcón Resources -519.18% -202.95% -66.11% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halcón Resources and CNOOC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A CNOOC 1 6 3 0 2.20

CNOOC has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Given CNOOC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNOOC is more favorable than Halcón Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Halcón Resources has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNOOC beats Halcón Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

