Head to Head Analysis: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALC)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 0.38 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -1.53 FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.45 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.09% N/A -16.24% FalconStor Software -10.59% -0.87% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspired Entertainment and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.