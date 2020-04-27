Head to Head Analysis: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) versus FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FFW has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FFW and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFW and FFD Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $19.80 million 2.21 $4.34 million N/A N/A FFD Financial $19.27 million 2.74 $6.32 million N/A N/A

FFD Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 21.94% N/A N/A FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

