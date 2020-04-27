HC Wainwright Cuts TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $4.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

TCON stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.07.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

