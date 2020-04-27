HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

