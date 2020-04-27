Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAS stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

