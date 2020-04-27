Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 329 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,966.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $147.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.