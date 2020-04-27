Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,859 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,338 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,764,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Xilinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Xilinx stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

