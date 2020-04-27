Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 19,631 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

