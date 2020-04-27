Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,842 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

