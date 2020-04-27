Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,021 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

