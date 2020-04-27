Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

NYSE COF opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

