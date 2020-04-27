Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,936 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

